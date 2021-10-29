COVID boosters for many widely available in SC

Experts with the federal Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are in agreement that many of the millions of Americans who have received a COVID-19 vaccine are now in need of an extra dose.

Booster shots are available for some who received a Pfizer or Moderna dose at least six months after the initial vaccination. This includes everyone age 65 and up, those who are at least 18 and live in a long-term care setting, have underlying medical conditions or live or work in a high-risk setting.

The CDC has recommended booster shots for everyone 18 and above who received a Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine two months after their shot.

All boosters, regardless of brand, are single-dose, even if you first received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and will be getting a Pfizer or Moderna booster.

Latest COVID-19 data

South Carolina health officials reported 984 total cases of COVID-19 Oct. 29, with 706 confirmed. A total of 46 new deaths, 32 confirmed, were also reported Friday.

With 28,202 tests reported, 5.0% were confirmed positive.

Percentage of S.C. residents with at least one vaccine: 62.5%

Percentage of S.C. residents who have completed vaccination: 54.8%