Graham booed by Republicans after recommending vaccination

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., was booed mid-sentence after suggesting to a crowd of Republicans at Summerville Country Club that they think about getting the COVID-19 vaccine, according to The Daily Beast. Infection and hospitalization rates remain high in South Carolina.

Graham defended his choice to get vaccinated as the crowd repeatedly shouted, “No,” at the thought of immunization. After experiencing a breakthrough coronavirus infection this summer, he credited the vaccine with keeping his symptoms at bay.

Graham received the COVID-19 vaccine in December 2020.

Latest COVID-19 data

South Carolina health officials reported 1,248 total cases of COVID-19 Oct. 5, with 993 confirmed. A total of 27 new deaths, 26 confirmed, were also reported Tuesday.

With 16,007 tests reported, 8.9% were confirmed positive.

Percentage of S.C. residents with at least one vaccine: 60.8%

Percentage of S.C. residents who have completed vaccination: 52.7%