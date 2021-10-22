Paddock & Whisky has officially cut the ribbon on its second location this morning in North Charleston, at 1074 E. Montague Ave.

Located in a former bank building, the Park Circle location features a 48-foot bar, 1,600 square-foot dining space, full lunch and dinner menu and a private room for tastings and dinners inside an old vault.

“We are excited to be a part of the Park Circle neighborhood,” said co-owner Chris Van Liew. “We are a neighborhood bar at heart and are excited to serve this burgeoning community. I have a long history with North Charleston and couldn’t imagine a better place to expand our business.”

Home Team BBQ chef Taylor Garrigan helped curate the lunch and dinner menu to pair well with the nearly 200 varieties of bourbons and whiskies Paddock & Whisky have on hand. The dishes are inspired by Southern American cuisine, such as broiled oysters, market-fresh seafood and burgers.

Named one of America’s Best Bourbon Bars in 2021 by The Bourbon Review and Buffalo Trace, the large selection of bourbons and whiskies can be served straight, or used to make classic cocktails like the old fashioned or brown derby, as well as signature cocktails made by Paddock & Whisky’s head bartender Caroline Woodruff.

“Bourbon is at the heart of our business,” said co-owner Reid Stone. “Whether guests are a novice or bourbon fanatic, we have something for everyone to enjoy. We hope we can continue telling the stories of the great distilleries that we have been forming relationships with over the past few years.”

Paddock & Whisky Park Circle is open daily from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.