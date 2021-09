Some 25,000 runners and walkers turned out early Saturday for the rescheduled 2021 Cooper River Bridge Run. The weather was perfect and the crowds were smaller than usual, making for ideal conditions for participants, all of whom were required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to participate.

Here are a few of the scenes we saw from the top of the Ravenel Bridge this morning, courtesy Steve Aycock Photography and City Paper staff.

Steve Aycock Photography

Steve Aycock Photography

Steve Aycock Photography

Steve Aycock Photography

Steve Aycock Photography





Steve Aycock Photography

Steve Aycock Photography

Steve Aycock Photography