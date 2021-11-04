Thanksgiving can be tiring. Not only does it take all day (or in some cases, several) to make the perfect holiday dinner, but it’s for one day of the year. All that hard work for one meal — and leftover lunches, if you’re lucky.

Save yourself some energy this Thanksgiving with pre-made or ready-to-make meals from these Charleston establishments:

Annie O Love’s Cafe of Sweet Abundance

If you’re crunched for time for holiday dinner because too much of it was spent on dinner, Cafe of Sweet Abundance is offering many dessert options, all vegan and gluten-free, too. Some of the options include pumpkin apocalypse vegan cheesecake for $60, peanut butter apocalypse vegan cheesecake for $60, pumpkin pie stuffed brownie for $49 and more.

Deadline to order is Dec. 1.

To order, go to annieolovegranola.com or call 843-225-8368.

Cru Catering

Guests can choose between the standard Thanksgiving Kit, build-your-own meal with a la carte and bake shop or a combination of both. The Thanksgiving Kit is $275 and is portioned for a party of four, featuring brown butter basted half turkey, green peppercorn and herb gravy, pumpkin cheesecake and more. A la carte and bake shop items start at $10. Full menu can be found at crucatering.com.

Orders can be placed through Toast or on Cru’s website. Order deadline is Nov. 17 by 2 p.m., with pick-up available Nov. 24 between 12-2 p.m. Guests can choose between Cru Catering (1784 Harmon St.) or The Sandcastle (1 Shipwatch Rd.) for their preferred pick-up.

Florence’s Lowcountry Kitchen

Florence’s Thanksgiving Family Meal comes with an 8-pound turkey breast, two half-pans of sides of your choice, one pie of your choice, a quart of gravy and pint of cranberry sauce for $159. Side options include mac and cheese, sweet potato casserole, stuffing, butter beans, red rice and collard greens, with pie options as pecan or pumpkin. Additional purchase options of turkey breast and sides will be available. Full menu available online.



Deadline to order is Nov. 20, with pick-up available on Nov. 25 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. To order, call 843-507-8285.

Herd Provisions offering two types of porchetta and a whole bird ready to cook | Provided

HERD Provisions

Available by the pound, HERD Provisions is offering turkey porchetta ($13 per pound), porchetta ($15 per pound) and a whole raw brined bird ready to cook ($8 per pound). Sides are available for $8 per quart, including kale salad, whipped potatoes with gravy, roasted vegetables and cranberry sauce. Finish off dinner with an apple or pumpkin pie for $12 each. Wine pairing options also available.

Deadline for Thanksgiving menu is Nov. 7.

To order, call 843-637-4145

Jalisco

Serving 10-12 people, Jalisco’s Thanksgiving Meal features an 8-pound herb-roasted turkey breast, one quart of chips, salsa and turkey gravy, two half pans of sides of your choice and one pint of cranberry sauce for $159. Sides include chorizo rice, street corn, smashed red bliss potatoes and more. There is also additional purchase options A la carte featuring elote dip, tamales, queso, and more. Full menu can be found here.

Deadline to order is Nov. 20, with pick-up on Nov. 25, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Lewis Barbecue

Lewis Barbecue will be offering ready-to-make meals, with easy reheating instructions for guests. Guests can enjoy a whole brisket for $145, turkey breast for $65, green chile corn pudding tray and mac and cheese for $35 each.

Meals are available to order and pick-up Nov. 22 -Nov. 24, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Lewis Barbecue’s holiday pick-up meals will be available for Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s.

Martin’s Bar-B-Que

Whether for a small or large gathering, Martin’s has you covered. The Small Holiday Gathering package — feeding 4-6 — includes a two and a half pound smoked turkey or ham, 10 dozen dinner rolls, one quart each of a selection of sides including mashed potatoes, green beans and more, one choice of pie and one choice of barbecue sauce for $114.99. The Major Feast package — feeding 12-15 — includes a whole smoked turkey or ham, a half gallon each of sides including broccoli salad, green beans and more, one choice of pie, a gallon of sweet or unsweet tea and one choice of barbecue sauce for $219.99. More smoked meats and sides are also available for additional purchase.

Deadline to order is Nov. 18 at 3 p.m., with pick-up available Nov. 22-27.

Full menu and pricing, as well as ordering available on their website.

Maya del Sol Kitchen

For $60, guests will receive fried turkey, turkey gravy, sauteed Brussels sprouts in port with bacon, green bean casserole and mashed potatoes, along with sweet potato casserole and apple pie for dessert. Each meal serves two, with the purchase option of $30 for each additional serving.

Deadline to order is Nov. 20, with pick-up available the morning of Nov. 24 and Nov. 25.

To order, email raulsmayadelsol@gmail.com or call 843-225-2390.

Nico

For a traditional Thanksgiving meal, Nico is offering a turkey breast, thigh and drumstick with cognac gravy sauce for $210. Or for a less traditional meal, prime rib with cranberry demi glaze sauce for $270. Each meal feeds 4-6 people and comes with NICO’s gratin potato, haricot vert and mushroom with provencal butter and a french baguette. All orders will be cold with detailed heating instructions.

Deadline to order is Nov. 22 by 5 p.m., with pick-up available on Nov. 24, 1-7 p.m.