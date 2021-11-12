Port of Call, which finished a dramatic facelift for Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. on South Market Street, will host a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday at 12 p.m.

Port of Call Instagram

Mayor John Tecklenberg will be joining the ceremony and ribbon-cutting, with live music to follow.

The downtown food hall opened its doors in late October, featuring Bapkó Grill House, Bok Choy Boy, Empire Oyster, Iaca Bowls and Palmira Barbecue.

Join the celebration and try the new food hall experience, right in the heart of downtown Charleston.