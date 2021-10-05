Callie’s Hot Little Biscuit owner Carrie Morey’s second cookbook, a guide to cooking with families called Hot Little Suppers, is now available for preorder ahead of its Nov. 2 release. Prior to Hot Little Suppers hitting the bookstands, Morey will embark on a cookbook tour that starts Oct. 19 at Blue Bicycle Books in downtown Charleston.

“Nobody is better equipped to tackle the subject of bringing family into the process than Carrie Morey, who grew up cooking with her mother and whose daughters have worked side-by-side with her in the kitchen and business,” according to the book’s description. “Arranged by seasons, the 120-plus recipes are divided into easy-to-prepare weeknight meals and slightly more involved weekend dishes.”

Hot Little Suppers isn’t the only thing Morey’s cooking at Callie’s — there’s also three new limited edition fall-inspired biscuits that are available to those who purchase a Callie’s quarterly Test Kitchen Subscription. Subscribers will receive three total shipments (one each month) for a total of $140.70.

Callie’s pumpkin spice biscuits | Provided

In October, subscribers will be sent a shipment of pumpkin spice biscuits and a copy of Hot Little Suppers. November will bring savory biscuit dressing — or stuffing for those up North — to subscribers’ homes, and in December, Callie’s will send cinnamon biscuit monkey bread to close out the series.

Orders can be placed until Oct. 31. For more information, calliesbiscuits.com.