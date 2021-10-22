A team of runners set out on a 122-mile “Run for the Fallen” Friday morning, starting from Charleston and set to end at the Statehouse in Columbia, to pay tribute to military service members who died in the Middle East.

The event takes runners from their starting point at Liberty Square downtown through Berkeley, Orangeburg, Calhoun, Lexington and Richland counties before finishing in Columbia Sunday. Runners will stop briefly each mile with markers with names of South Carolina veterans who died either while serving or due to something that happened while in service.

More than 390 fallen military members’ names will be represented on this year’s run. Family and friends are invited to be at the different “Hero Markers” along the way to hear loved ones’ names called. Alternatively, for the first time this year, each stop will be livestreamed. A map of each stop is available online as well.

Founded by executive director of the Honor and Remember Organization George Lutz, the team travels the country, hosting runs in different states to help families and communities honor service members who lost lives in the war on terror.

Lutz’ son, George Lutz II was killed by sniper fire while deployed in Fallujah, Iraq, Dec. 29, 2005.