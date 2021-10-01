Warehouse, a bar/restaurant located downtown at 45 ½ Spring St., will launch “a new permanent chef residency partnership with chefs Zach Woody and Brandon Andrist called The Lux,” Warehouse owner James Groetzinger told the City Paper. Look for the duo’s new menu featuring dishes like duck confit with beet relish, snapper crudo and gnudi with black truffles to hit Warehouse Oct. 6.

“The Lux menu will be hyper-seasonal food that pushes the boundaries of modern American cuisine in a comfortable and relaxed setting,” Groetzinger said. “From 9 p.m. to midnight the kitchen will shift into a casual counter service model with globally inspired street food.”

Woody and Andrist have combined to work in kitchens in Atlanta, Portland and Chicago, including with The Alinea Group of famed Chicago restaurant Alinea. In Charleston, they worked at Xiao Bao Biscuit, Malagon and Mercantile and Mash before serving Japanese-inspired eats at Warehouse in July under the pop-up name Hibari, a series Groetzinger says was a huge success.

Warehouse is located at the corner of Spring and St. Phillips streets | Provided

“We did a pop-up series this summer with them to test the market,” Groetzinger said. “It was very well received. Zach and Brandon are the nicest guys who just really love food and wanted to bring a modern elevated menu to a casual setting like Warehouse.”

Warehouse bar manager Hunter Miles will introduce a new cocktail program to pair with the new menu, with options like the Five Card Trick, made with Hat Trick gin, lavender, wildflower honey and cucumber. In addition, Warehouse will now accept reservations via resy.com.

For more information, visit wearewarehouse.com.