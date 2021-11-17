U.S. District Court Judge Margaret B. Seymour has approved an $88 million settlement to resolve claims brought against the federal government by victims’ families and survivors of the 2015 Emanuel AME Church shooting. The five survivors and the estates for the nine people killed in the attack alleged errors in the FBI’s National Instant Criminal Background Check System allowed the gunman to buy the firearms he used in the mass shooting. More: The Post and Courier, WCIV

In other headlines:

Columbia voters choose Rickenmann to lead. Republican-backed Daniel Rickenmann won Tuesday’s runoff election over Tameika Isaac Devine to become Columbia’s next mayor. Rickenmann has long served on city council. More: AP News, WISTV, The Post and Courier, The State

Fight leaves 1 dead, 3 injured at Lee Correctional. A fight among prisoners at Lee Correctional Institution in Bishopville has left one inmate dead and three others injured. Marco Siara Sanders, 41, died Monday after he was taken to a hospital, according to the S.C. Department of Corrections. In 2018, Lee Correctional was the location of a melee where seven inmates were stabbed to death and 22 inmates were injured. More: AP News

House redistricting map clears committee. The House Judiciary Committee voted Tuesday 21-2, with two members abstaining, to advance a new map of 124 districts to the full chamber. The maps are in response to changes in population noted in the 2020 census. The House proposed map has come under criticism for protecting incumbents and ensuring Republicans maintain power in the state legislature. More: AP News, The Post and Courier, The Orangeburg Times & Democrat

Charleston nonprofits get props for giving to causes. The list of “charity angels” has been released by S.C. Secretary of State Mark Hammond on Tuesday. Kids On Point, Inc. in Charleston and Our Lady of Mercy Community Outreach Services on Johns Island made the list. More: WOLO