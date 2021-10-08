Former SCANA Corp. CEO Kevin Marsh, a utility executive who repeatedly lied to keep investors pumping money into South Carolina’s $9 billion nuclear reactor debacle, will spend two years in prison for fraud, a federal judge decided Thursday. More: Associated Press, The Post and Courier, The State, Department of Justice

S.C. military leaders say top concerns remain affordable housing, education. Military leaders shared their concerns with Gov. Henry McMaster and Veterans’ Affairs Secretary Will Grimsley during the annual Governor’s Commanders Briefing in Columbia. More: WCSC TV

Bonds-William alumni, faculty recall integration at Liberty Hill school. On Sept. 19, the Bonds-Wilson High School class of 1970, the last segregated, all-Black class at the renowned school, gathered to mark its 50th anniversary. More: The Post and Courier

MUSC Health gets land to build Sea Islands emergency facility. Kiawah Partners has donated six acres of land near Bohicket Marina, upon which MUSC Health will construct a 22,740-square-foot emergency care facility. More: Charleston Business Journal

Charleston’s historic Ansonborough Inn sold by longtime owner. After more than two decades of continuous ownership, the Ansonborough Inn in downtown Charleston has been sold for $18.5 million. More: The Post and Courier