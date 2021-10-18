Suspended attorney Alex Murdaugh is set to face a magistrate Tuesday on felony charges related to stealing insurance settlements meant for the family of his late housekeeper. Murdaugh’s lawyer said in a statement that the prominent attorney is resigned to the fact that he will serve time in prison his involvement in the alleged $4 million scheme. In related news, released hospital records detail Murdaugh’s wounds from the alleged staged shooting. More: Associated Press, WCSC TV, The State, The Post and Courier

In other headlines:

Commercial real estate market in Charleston has bright outlook despite tumult. The outlook for the Charleston region’s industrial and warehouse markets is bright, but the oversupplied office market is muddled, and retail space will continue to see changes. More: The Post and Courier

In-person absentee voting begins in Charleston, Dorchester counties for local elections. In-person absentee voting begins Monday in parts of the Lowcountry for upcoming municipal elections. More: WCSC TV

Charleston arts scene still in recovery despite current glitz, glamour. Throughout the city of Charleston and beyond, theaters, concert halls and museums are alive with the sound of music, the pitch of drama, the vibrancy of visual arts and more. More: The Post and Courier

Archeologists reveal 1671 lot at Charles Towne Landing. A historic site in Charleston is inviting visitors to look at the work archeologists are doing to explore a town lot from 1671. More: Associated Press