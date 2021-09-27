The Charleston RiverDogs defeated North Carolina’s Down East Wood Ducks and secured the Low-A East Championship Series Sunday night at The Joe. It’s a franchise first for the RiverDogs and the city’s first minor league baseball title in nearly a century.

For the first time in franchise history, the @ChasRiverDogs are CHAMPIONS pic.twitter.com/bE7uVEvXwl — MiLB Tonight (@MiLB_Tonight) September 27, 2021

After winning the first two games and dropping the subsequent two in the best-of-five Low-A East Championship Series, the RiverDogs knocked deciding fifth game of the series of the park with a 9-2 win.

The RiverDogs led for the first eight innings, jumping out to a 7-0 lead by the fifth inning. The Wood Ducks were able to add two to avoid the shutout in the ninth, but it wasn’t enough.

The RiverDogs compete in the Low-A South Atlantic League

And Sunday’s victory was no small feat.

This is the first time a Charleston minor league team has taken home a minor league championship since 1922 when the Charleston Pals secured the South Atlantic League title.

The RiverDogs had a record-breaking year, boasting the most wins of all minor league baseball teams in the 2021 season and outperforming the previous 1988 Charleston Rainbows’ winning percentage record. The team amassed 82 victories with just 38 losses in the regular season.

The extended season means only a few short months until the RiverDogs return in spring 2022.