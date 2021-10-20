A staffing crisis at the state Department of Juvenile Justice is so bad there are more vacancies than officers actually working, the agency’s new acting director told state senators Tuesday. It will take at least six months to fix it, but a complete agency overhaul likely is needed, she testified. More: The Post and Courier, WLTX

In other headlines:

Prominent civil rights attorney representing Sutherland family, demands charges. Ben Crump, a nationally recognized civil rights attorney who previously represented the family of George Floyd, is calling on Solicitor Scarlett Wilson to revisit a case and criminally charge two former Charleston County deputies involved in the death of Jamal Sutherland, who was arrested while seeking treatment for mental illness. More: Charleston City Paper , SC Public Radio, WCSC TV, The State, The Post and Courier

Judge denies bond for Murdaugh on two charges. A judge in South Carolina has denied bond for Alex Murdaugh, the prominent South Carolina attorney who has become embroiled in two multimillion-dollar insurance fraud cases. More: SC Public Radio, WCSC TV, The State, The Post and Courier

Thousands of S.C. students expected to sign pledge against gun violence. More than 3,000 South Carolina students are expected to sign a pledge to end gun violence in schools across the state this week. More: The Post and Courier

Residential developers move into Ravenel. A second planned unit development has been pitched for Ravenel, the rural town of 2,700 residents, showing signs that progress is now pushing outward from West Ashley. More: Charleston Business Journal