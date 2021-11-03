After canceling the 2020 and 2021 High Water Festival due to the pandemic, event organizers announced Wednesday plans for a 2022 festival.

The event will take place over two days April 23-24, returning to North Charleston’s Riverfront Park on the bank of the Cooper River. Though no line-up has been announced yet, the fest’s Instagram announcement posts promises an exciting mix of artists to “make up for lost time.”

Curated by Charleston-based folk duo Shovels & Rope, the 2020 line-up included artists like Wilco, Brittany Howard, Drive-By Truckers and She Returns From War, leaving many fans wondering which big-name artists and local favorites will return in 2022.

Tickets are not yet available for pre-sale and no information has been announced about other auxiliary events like the annual “Pass the Peas” dinner and 2020’s Lowcountry Boil from The Smoking Pot.

A month earlier, Riverfront Park is also hosting the Charleston Wine and Food Festival’s Culinary Village, shifting the event’s signature attraction out of downtown and into the fast-growing area around the former Navy shipyard.

To keep up with the latest information about the festival, follow High Water Festival’s Instagram and Facebook event page or sign up for the newsletter at highwaterfest.com.