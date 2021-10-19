The Longboard Restaurant + Bar opened its doors in August on Sullivan’s Island at 2213-B Middle St. with a seafood-centric menu and limited hours of 3-10 p.m. Starting this week, the restaurant will broaden its food menu and extend its hours.

“It’s been a rewarding experience so far,” says owner Clint Gaskins of the opening in a press release. “After an extra-long construction process, the team and I have really enjoyed seeing the space packed with happy people and we’re excited to introduce this expanded menu as we head into the holiday season.”

The new food menu items will stay true to The Longboard’s mission, “serving fresh and innovative island cuisine with an eye on seasonality and local products,” according the the release.

Some of the new highlights on the menu include:

Roasted Cauliflower with jerk seasoning, raisin, capers, yogurt

Grilled Avocado with little gem lettuce, salsa de Atún, Castelvetrano olives, breadcrumb

Hamachi Crudo with chili oil, soy, fried shallot, scallion

Octopus with fingerling potatoes, cilantro crema, shallots, tobiko

The Longboard will continue to open daily at 3 p.m., with a happy hour and oyster menu from 3-5 p.m., dinner service from 3-10 p.m. and expanded bar service until 11 p.m. to round out the night with tropical cocktails. Seating is on a first come, first served basis. For more information, visit thelongboardsullivans.com.