For November 2021 municipal elections, Charleston City Paper sent each contested candidate running for public office in Charleston, Mount Pleasant and Summerville an eight-question survey to give voters an idea of their priorities.
You can find more information about key races on the ballot in recent issues, as well as our endorsements for most Charleston-area races. Candidates that did not respond are marked “NR.” (Note: Candidates had to return the survey to be considered for an endorsement.)
Charleston City Council
District 4
Tim Weber
City Paper endorsement: Robert Mitchell
District 10
Harry Griffin (NR)
City Paper endorsement: Stephen Bowden
District 12
Caroline Parker
City Paper endorsement: Carol Jackson
Mount Pleasant Mayor
Kathy Landing
City Paper endorsement: Will Haynie
Mount Pleasant Town Council (choose four)
Kevin Andrus (NR)
Brandon Armstrong (NR)
Jason Daley (NR)
Gary Davis
Lee Dittrich
John Iacofano
Carl Ritchie (NR)
Shari Sebuck
Vicky Wynn (NR)
Robert Yarbrough (NR)
City Paper endorsements: Myra Jones, Gary Santos, Guang Ming Whitley
Summerville Town Council
Don Johnson
City Paper endorsement: Aaron Brown