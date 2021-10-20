For November 2021 municipal elections, Charleston City Paper sent each contested candidate running for public office in Charleston, Mount Pleasant and Summerville an eight-question survey to give voters an idea of their priorities.

You can find more information about key races on the ballot in recent issues, as well as our endorsements for most Charleston-area races. Candidates that did not respond are marked “NR.” (Note: Candidates had to return the survey to be considered for an endorsement.)

Charleston City Council

District 4

Tim Weber

City Paper endorsement: Robert Mitchell

District 10

Harry Griffin (NR)

City Paper endorsement: Stephen Bowden

District 12

Caroline Parker

City Paper endorsement: Carol Jackson

Mount Pleasant Mayor

Kathy Landing

City Paper endorsement: Will Haynie

Mount Pleasant Town Council (choose four)

Kevin Andrus (NR)

Brandon Armstrong (NR)

Jason Daley (NR)

Gary Davis

Lee Dittrich

John Iacofano

Carl Ritchie (NR)

Shari Sebuck

Vicky Wynn (NR)

Robert Yarbrough (NR)

City Paper endorsements: Myra Jones, Gary Santos, Guang Ming Whitley

Summerville Town Council

Don Johnson

City Paper endorsement: Aaron Brown