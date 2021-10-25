Charleston Beer Week is upon us, kicking off Friday and running until Nov. 7. The annual 10-day celebration of Charleston’s craft beer scene is making its return for its eighth year after being canceled in 2020, with over 50 events taking place throughout the city.

Some of the events include axe throwing, beer pairing, viewing parties, release parties, silent discos and more. Here are some highlights for the celebration:

Friday, 6-9 p.m., will be a live art competition at Palmetto Brewing, partnering with HeartSC, an art community dedicated to inclusivity.

In three 20-minute elimination rounds, local artists will compete for a chance at designing a 2022 Palmetto Brewing can label.

Tickets to the event are free, but RSVP is strongly recommended.

To vote, tickets must be purchased at the event, with proceeds benefitting HeartSC.

Artwork from the event will be silent auctioned for the duration of Charleston Beer Week, with proceeds going to HeartSC.

On Saturday, 6-9 p.m., beer distributor Southern Eagle is hosting the inaugural Hop Chef Competition, hosted by Halls Signature Events at 5 Faber.

Differing from other Beer Week events, the competition will be more food-focused, partnering local chefs with local breweries.

Participating restaurants and breweries include:

Hall’s Signature Events & New Belgium,

Tobin’s Market & Wild Leap

2Nixons & Columbia Craft

Rebel Taqueria & Commonhouse

Cherrywood BBQ & Ale & Southern Barrel

Indaco & Sycamore

CudaCo & Estuary

The chefs are required to include the partnered breweries’ beers in the dishes, but it’s not required to be the star.

During the competition, guests will be able to watch the chefs and taste the seven different dishes, as well as chat with the breweries’ crew and tasting the featured brew. After tasting, guests can vote for the “People’s Champ.’

Tickets for the event are $70, with the added option of a $5 or $10 donation to Little Chef Big Chef by Louie’s Kids, a nonprofit organization dedicated to treat childhood obesity.

Revelry Brewing Co. (10 Conroy St.) is celebrating seven years Sunday, 12-6 p.m., with its annual block party, partnering once again with The Green Heart Project, a group dedicated to healthy food education.

The theme for this year’s block party will be a green Wonderland, full of mad hatters, a queen of green hearts and a garden, alongside local food vendors such as Darling Oyster Bar, JL’s Southwest Burgers from Lewis Barbecue, Mex 1 and Tobo Sushi. Live music and family-friendly activities such as baby goats from The Goatery will be on-site.

Tickets are $10, and all proceeds go toward The Green Heart Project and its garden programs at Charleston area schools. Masks strongly encouraged when not eating or drinking.

Go to charlestonbeerweek.com/events for the full list of events and details during the 10-day celebration.